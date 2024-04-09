Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Fukuda Kenichi

    1standings

    FUKUDA Kenichi

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2023
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.25
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    17.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 1 in 2023 Coppa Shell AM Japan
      best season for points won
    • 7th April 2024, Suzuka Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2023, Coppa Shell AM Japan
      best season
    • 10° in Fuji Race-2 2023
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Japan
    • CORNES Osaka
      team
    • 143
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 17.00
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    50%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    75%
    retirements
    25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more