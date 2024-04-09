Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Fukuda
Kenichi
1
standings
FUKUDA
Kenichi
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
2
seasons
career
4.25
average points
0
titles
numbers
17.00
points overall
4
race contested
1 in 2023 Coppa Shell AM Japan
best season for points won
7th April 2024, Suzuka Race-2
last race
11° in 2023, Coppa Shell AM Japan
best season
10° in Fuji Race-2 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
CORNES Osaka
team
143
race number
4
position
17.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
25%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
13 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Fuji
13 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
Shimoyama
dominate
pole-to-win
victory
11 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Shirasaki
win
in
Race
1
at
Fuji
