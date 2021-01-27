    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Fabio Leimer, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    1standings

    Fabio Leimer

    • 1989-04-17
      born
    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    12.97
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    194.50
    points overall
    15
    race contested
    • 105,5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 5° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Sochi Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 15
    80%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    15 times out of 15
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 15
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 15
    20%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 15
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 15
    26.67%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    20%
    2
    53.33%
    3
    6.67%
    4
    6.67%
    5
    0%
    6
    6.67%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    6.67%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    8
    1
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
