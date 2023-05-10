Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Christian
WINDISCHBERGER
1
standings
christian
windischberger
AUT
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1.00
points overall
2
race contested
14th May 2023, Spielberg Race-2
last race
10° in Spielberg Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Baron Motorsport
team
131
race number
16
position
1.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
50%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
50%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
50%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
auto
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
