Ferrari Challenge Driver
Alvaro
Ramos
1
standings
Alvaro
Ramos
POR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
0
race contested
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
08 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Notes
from
the
Mugello
paddock
05 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
from
the
winners
of
Race
2
at
Mugello
05 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Valint
and
Hassid
clinch
Race-2
honours
at
Mugello
