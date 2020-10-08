Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Alex Moss, driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - Great Britain.
    Alex Moss

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    8.06
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    137.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 81 in 2020 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 30th August 2020, Donington Park Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 3° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 17
    58.82%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 17
    94.12%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 17
    5.88%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    29.41%
    3
    23.53%
    4
    11.76%
    5
    23.53%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    5.88%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    5
    4
    2
    4
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
