Winning debut for Ange Barde

Portimão may not be his favourite circuit, but Ange Barde pulled off a stunning victory, opening the season on a high note in the Trofeo Pirelli class.

“It’s a challenging circuit because it’s like riding a rollercoaster, and on top of that, I wasn’t on top form today, so it was really tough for me. Not surprisingly, I don’t think I performed at my best. At times I couldn’t hold the line. But that’s how races are, and in the end, I’m delighted to have won. Now we’ll wait and see what happens tomorrow”.