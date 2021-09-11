Wartique wins at home. Paulet first in Am

John Wartique (FML – D2P) called the shots at home. The Belgian driver won the first of two races at Spa-Francorchamps, in the Ardennes, in the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge 2021. This is the last round before the Finali Mondiali at Mugello from 17 to 21 November. In the Am class, Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team) claimed victory and top spot in the overall standings.

Trofeo Pirelli. Three drivers engaged in an exciting fight throughout the 30-minute Ferrari Challenge race along the seven kilometres of the legendary Spa Francorchamps track, with an amazing John Wartique finally edging out Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), also in a close battle for the overall standings. The Belgian FML – D2P driver, starting from pole, successfully defended his position in the delicate early stages, in which Gatting was quick to grab second place from Schirò. Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) held on to fourth place but gradually lost touch with the leaders and soon found himself in the sights of Luca Ludwig (Octane 126).

The leading trio pulled away, putting on a show throughout the race, with continuous passing attempts. The highlight came five minutes from the end: taking advantage of a slight slip-up by Gatting at La Source, Schirò moved alongside the Danish driver and executed the decisive pass at Eau Rouge. Behind the front runners, Ludwig completed his pursuit of Nurmi, overtaking him for fourth place. The home driver, Wartique, was first under the chequered flag, ending a wonderful day with his first Ferrari Challenge pole position and victory. Behind Schirò, Gatting and Ludwig followed in order, with Nurmi fifth and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), sixth.