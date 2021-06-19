Van Der Vorm with a third consecutive win

From pole to flag, the third victory in a row after the two recent wins in Brno. For Willem Van Der Vorm, the Valencia weekend has got off to the best possible start, claiming the maximum result, while increasing his lead over his rivals and consolidating his position in the Coppa Shell Am standings.

“I was very happy to start from pole but the track conditions were completely different from this morning's qualifying. I had some issues with the tyres because I changed from slicks to wets which saw me drop two positions. Fortunately I was able to recover my pace and finish the race with another win.”

