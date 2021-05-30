Van Der Vorm on top

Willem Van Der Vorm moved into top spot in the Coppa Shell overall standings on the back of two pole positions and two victories at Brno. He holds a minimal lead of just three points over Giuseppe Ramelli in this finely balanced championship, where anything could still happen.

“I am delighted with this weekend’s results, which came in two completely different situations. Today’s outing was more stressful. I was worried about the start because it was hard to know how fast to enter turn one as it was so wet. We also had to find the best line to avoid losing control of the car. So my goal was to survive the first few laps. I’m satisfied that I managed to finish without making any mistakes or sustaining damage”.

