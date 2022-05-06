Trofeo Pirelli, Race 1, Podium comments

Oulton Park played host to an exciting start of the Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli championship. The podium welcomed Paul Hogarth and Graham De Zille, who finished second and third respectively, with unstoppable Lucky Khera taking first place in the first race of the 2022 season.

Lucky Khera is off to a great start in the new season. Having won the Ferrari Challenge UK in 2020, and finished a close second in 2021, he was clear on his intentions today. Taking pole in in qualifying and finishing first in Race 1, he is has his sights set on the British series once again.

Paul Hogarth, runner-up, Trofeo Pirelli: "It was really tough, a very close race. This is why I chose to stay out of trouble and drive carefully: a choice that paid off, giving me my first satisfaction of the season. The car was well set up, even when it started raining".

Graham De Zille, who placed third, Trofeo Pirelli: "It was a really tough race but I managed to keep the right pace. The final stages were particularly tough when Faisal Al-Faisal tried to overtake me on the final lap. I still can't believe I managed to stay in third place until the end with all that pressure, but I did it!".