Third win for Schirò

Thomas Neubauer started faster and took the lead after a few turns, but poleman Niccolò Schirò did not give up. He snatched back top spot at the first turn on the next lap and then held it down to the chequered flag with a steady and flawless performance. This was his third consecutive win.

“Today’s conditions were complicated because the track kept changing with every lap. I aimed to maintain a steady pace, trying to preserve the tyres. It’s a difficult thing to keep up, but I’m happy because, in the end, we made it, and tomorrow we will try to do likewise”.

