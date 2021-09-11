Stockmans and the Spa challenge

The Francorchamps Motors Brussels driver Peter Stockmans will be making his Ferrari Challenge debut at Spa Francorchamps in the Coppa Shell Am class. A choice that shows the driver’s character.
Today you make your debut not only in Ferrari Challenge but in racing in general. Making your debut at Spa takes a lot of courage. Are you someone who loves challenges?
“Definitely, yes, I love a challenge. And I am happy to have such a big one here at Spa, my home circuit. I have a real passion for this track. I know its history in detail, so in short, I am happy to have this experience. I want to make one thing clear, though: I love challenges, not risks”.
Although this is your debut, you have already had the chance to do a few laps behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. What has impressed you most about this car?
“Talking about the car, I can say that what I appreciated the most was the team who introduced and explained it to me before I took the wheel. They taught me everything: they explained everything about balance, safety, and the car's limits. By showing me the car, the team made me feel part of the Ferrari family, which impressed me the most”.
You started with Club Challenge: how important is this programme?
“I’m a rookie, there’s no doubt about it, and from my position as a freshman, I appreciate the fact that all the drivers race in the same car. That way it brings out the talent of one driver over another. Also, as I said before, my team and my coach have given me maximum support. I love being part of the Ferrari family! I have nothing else to add: I love it all!”.
Incidentally, in Club Challenge, you have a very special teammate, your son, right?
“Exactly, and it’s great to share this experience with him. Even when no race weekends are imminent, we spend hours discussing how to improve and studying the next circuit together. In short, we have a lot of fun together! “.