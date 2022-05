After a complicated start full of twists and turns, Christian Kinch kept his cool amidst continuous changes of ranking and duels. Indeed, the Swede handled the entire thirty-minute race in exemplary fashion down to the chequered flag, where he passed first.

“It was a long race. I am thrilled and, honestly, today’s win is more valuable than the one at Spielberg because I had to work hard to keep the two best drivers in the race, Weiland and Kirchmayr, behind me”.