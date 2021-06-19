Schirò and Sartingen seal maiden pole positions in Valencia

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), in the Trofeo Pirelli, and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), in Coppa Shell, claim pole positions at the qualifying session which opens the Valencia weekend at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round four of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) logs the best time, while in the Coppa Shell Am it is Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) who takes the spoils.

Trofeo Pirelli. Niccolò Schirò's 1:35.079 marker was good enough for pole position at the end of a hard-fought qualifying session which got underway on a wet track after a downpour in the early hours. As time ticked by and the asphalt dried, lap times gradually dropped too, producing a fine show for the fans able to attend a Ferrari Challenge Europe event for just the second time this year. Schirò was to snatch the pole ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage). Fourth was the leader of the general standings Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) whose bid for a better position was thwarted by the early conclusion of qualifying: race authorities decided not to resume the halted session after Nurmi's car had stopped on track in a hazardous spot just over a minute from the end of the session. Fifth position went to John Wartique (FML - D2P).

In the Am class, Christian Brunsborg stole the fastest lap from Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) at the end of a very heated qualifying session which saw numerous drivers alternating at the top of the table. Third best time for Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) ahead of Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) and Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing).