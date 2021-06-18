Sartingen in Valencia to compete

In his second season in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, Axel Sartingen has already enjoyed climbing the top step of the podium. The Lueg Sportivo driver's first win came at Spielberg, and he currently lies in third place in the Coppa Shell standings. The German’s list of favourite circuits also includes Valencia, where he hopes to be among the leading contenders.

The Valencia track is a drivers’ favourite because of its very technical nature while still offering chances to overtake. Which track types do you prefer, and how will you approach this weekend?



“As I think many people have replied, I can confirm that I too love historic circuits like Monza and Nürburgring, but I also find the more technical tracks like Valencia fascinating because the driver’s skills become key”.

The Ferrari Challenge is equally famous for its on-track duels and the team spirit among the drivers in the paddock. What is your experience in this regard?

“I really enjoy track duels, but after the races, I was able to develop friendships in the paddock. I felt very comfortable because the atmosphere throughout was one of healthy competition.

If you had to find one adjective to describe the 488 Challenge Evo, which one would you choose?

“I would say ‘powerful’ from a technical point of view because it offers the driver a lot of driving possibilities, and then it catches everyone’s eye because it’s gorgeous”.



