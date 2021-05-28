Roman Ziemian, on the hunt for success

Roman Ziemian is on the hunt for success, which could come this weekend at Brno. After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in Race-1 at Spielberg, the Polish driver is ready for the Czech Republic, determined to battle his way past his rivals in the hard-fought Trofeo Pirelli Am class. Heading into this event, the Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P driver is full of expectations.

Last year you made your series debut, and your progress brought you close to the podium on several occasions. How are you planning to pull off your first victory in the Ferrari Challenge?

“It’s my second season, and it's still pretty tough. But this is my dream, and I am determined to improve as a driver. I have to say that I am satisfied because I can see that my pace is getting better and better. Not this year, but next I will definitely reach the podium”.

Brno is a very technical track, a drivers’ favourite for its variety of turns and challenges. What are your goals for the weekend?

“I tried the circuit last week and realised how difficult it is - tyre destroying stuff. This weekend, I am targeting a top-five finish”.

What do you most like about the Ferrari Challenge?

“Of course, everything stems from my love for Ferrari and these cars. However, I also love the relaxed and pleasant atmosphere in this series: we compete and fight against each other, of course, but we do so in the right spirit”.



