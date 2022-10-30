Return to Mugello for Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023

The Mugello circuit will host the next edition of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari from 24 to 30 October 2023.

The expected announcement came during the Ferrari Challenge 2022 champions’ awards evening at Imola. This event included a preview of the new Ferrari 499P, which will compete in the FIA WEC from 2023. This weekend also featured the Italian debut of the new Ferrari 296 GT3, which will pick up the baton from the 488 GT3.

The track in the Tuscan hills will again play host two years after the last edition. Indeed, Mugello hosted the big Finali Mondiali event last year, as it has done many times in the history of the event that allows fans of the Maranello marque to celebrate the end of the racing season.