Repeat performances by Schirò and Sartingen

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) repeated their Race-1 performances in qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Both drivers will set off from the front of the grid in Race-2 of round four of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in Valencia. In the Am, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) took pole position.

Trofeo Pirelli. Once again, Niccolò Schirò was the fastest driver in qualifying. The Italian had a tough fight on his hands, securing pole in 1:35.130 following a thrilling scrap between all the drivers, with the top five separated by just over three-tenths of a second. It was a real battle against the clock that saw Schirò emerge victorious again after setting the best time in Saturday's qualifying session. Championship leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) was just 37 thousandths behind, managing to oust John Wartique (FML - D2P) from the front row. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) came fourth and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) fifth. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) was sixth but lagged well behind his rivals.



The Am class was no less spectacular, with pole position going to Saturday's Race-1 winner Christian Brunsborg, who once again overcame home driver Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team). Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) was third, just two-thousandths of a second ahead of an aggressive Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes). Fifth place went to Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art).

