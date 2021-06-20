Quotes from Coppa Shell Race 2

We have gathered the thoughts of the drivers who, alongside winners Christian Kinch and Joakim Olander, were protagonists of the spectacular second round of the Coppa Shell.

Enrst Kirchmayr, second place in Coppa Shell: “The first lap was incredible given the numerous accidents. I started from eighth and it seemed that everything was going to go wrong and instead I managed to get on the podium, finishing in second place. I have to be extremely satisfied.”

James Weiland, third place in Coppa Shell: “It was an extremely demanding race. I made a slight mistake on the first lap, when Ernst managed to move from third to second place, but apart from that I have to say that I enjoyed myself on this circuit.”

Willem Van Der Vorm, second place in Coppa Shell Am: “Today's race was very difficult also because of the high temperatures. I didn't get the start I wanted because I had some issues with the car in the morning. I enjoyed racing: the opponents were very fast and they weren’t making any mistakes. I am very happy and now I’m going to celebrate my second place.”

Paolo Scudieri, third place in the Coppa Shell Am: “It was a challenging weekend: yesterday because of the rain and today because of the heat. In the last few laps the tyres gave me some issues because they had reached very high temperatures. It is thanks to the concentration, the will to win and to get onto the podium that I was able to achieve this result.”