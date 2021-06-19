Quotes from Coppa Shell Race 1

A thrill-packed race full of twists and turns. We met up with the parties directly involved, after the thirty-minute race, who will certainly vouch for this after climbing onto the podium alongside the two winners Ernst Kirchmayr and Willem Van Der Vorm.

Fons Scheltema, second place in Coppa Shell: "It is the first time since 2020 that I have managed to get onto the podium and doing it on the Valencia circuit really gives me great satisfaction".

Christian Kinch, third place in Coppa Shell: “I started fifth and so I am very happy to have improved on my position. I am also glad for my friend Scheltema who made it back onto the podium again.”

Ingvar Mattsson, second place in Coppa Shell Am: “I have to be very satisfied because I dropped some positions at the start but, fortunately, I managed to recover and finish the race in runner-up spot”.

Maurizio Pitorri, third place in Coppa Shell Am: “This is my second round in the Ferrari Challenge and my debut at the Valencia circuit. In the wet I managed to hold on to first position but, not knowing the car perfectly yet, towards the end of the race I found myself in some difficulty and was overtaken, finally finishing in third place. Tomorrow I will try to improve.”