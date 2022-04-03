Portimão sees second win for Pin and first for Sartingen

The second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Portimão, the first round of the 2022 season, was once again packed with duels and passes, with Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) sealing a double win in the Trofeo Pirelli and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) triumphing in the Coppa Shell. Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB FAST) also took his second win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) claimed his first.
Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole, Doriane Pin progressively extended her lead over her pursuers with another determined and authoritative performance. She was the first over the line, ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), second again today. The Belgian John Wartique (FML – D2P) was third, slowed down by the difficulties experienced all weekend.
The Trofeo Pirelli Am saw a spectacular and exciting contest, with 40 overtakes in 30 minutes of racing. The Frenchman Ange Barde won again, taking and then keeping the lead after contact between Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing). The latter received a drive-through penalty. Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) put in another consistent performance to secure second place. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck) and Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) battled it out for the bottom step of the podium for the entire race, with the latter eventually prevailing.
Attempting to make up ground after his initial poor luck, Christian Brunsborg set the best lap time of 1:45.863.
Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell battle was very tight, with victory decided in a thrilling head-to-head between Germans Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Axel Sartingen, with the latter holding off the attacks of the Race-1 winner to follow up the morning’s poll with victory and the fastest lap. There was also plenty of excitement behind the two leaders, with US driver James Weiland (Rossocorsa) returning to the podium after a long battle with Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg). Behind them, there were other duels between Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) fifth and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) in sixth.
The Coppa Shell Am race was equally exciting, with 62 overtakes bringing the race total to 118. With poleman Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing) forced to give up the lead at the start, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing), Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) battled it out. However, in the thrilling final stages, Olander and Christensen were obliged to withdraw from the contest, leaving the way clear for Nussbaumer to claim first place ahead of Mark Bailey (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), making his Ferrari Challenge debut, and Richter himself.
Trofeo Pirelli standings. Doriane Pin’s weekend triumphs put her top of the overall standings, ahead of Nurmi and Wartique. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Barde’s double triumph gives him the lead, in front of the Italian duo Marco Pulcini (second) and Alessandro Cozzi (third).
Coppa Shell standings. Only one point separates Franz Engstler from Axel Sartingen due to the latter's pole position, heralding an exciting battle ahead for the season. In the Coppa Shell Am, Nussbaumer moved into the lead with today's victory and yesterday's third place.
Next round. The second round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli will run at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, from 13 to 15 May.