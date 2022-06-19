Pin and Ziemian’s double win in Budapest

The third round of the thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe concluded with two more thrilling and hard-fought races at the Hungaroring circuit. The second round of the weekend saw repeat wins for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) in the Coppa Shell. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) gained his first victory of the year in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), a newcomer to the class, did likewise in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Doriane Pin did well in Hungary, with her two victories extending her lead in the standings over her closest pursuer John Wartique (FML - D2P). The Belgian finished in second place in a race affected by an accident at the first corner that brought out the Safety Car. Many drivers were caught up in the collision, the worst affected being Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) and David Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), who were forced to retire. At the restart, Pin didn't allow the Belgian to pull any surprises and made the decisive push that allowed her to cross the finish line in first position with a comfortable margin over Wartique. Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) took third place, while Josef Král (Scuderia Praha) finished just off the podium.

In the Am, Nicolò Rosi mounted a victorious comeback, taking advantage of a mistake by Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) while he was leading, to move into first and hold it down to the chequered flag. Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) climbed the last step of the podium. Class leader Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) was out of the running. After dropping places due to the initial accident, he served a drive-through for jump-starting, finishing in fifth position.