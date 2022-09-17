Pin and Engstler first at Silverstone

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) triumphed in the opening two races of the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Silverstone, on the day that the British series of the Prancing Horse single-marque series proclaimed Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) the Trofeo Pirelli champion after his Race 1 win.
In their respective Am classes of the continental championship, Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing) came out on top.
Trofeo Pirelli Europe. After a lap from the Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Ferrari Challenge Europe on the British circuit, it was Doriane Pin’s turn to take the stage. With a commanding performance, leading from pole to flag, she brought a fresh win home in what has been an extraordinary season, further extending her lead at the head of the general standings. The young Frenchwoman, in addition to taking the bonus point for pole position - sealed with a 2'01"058 marker - also registered the race’s fastest lap. Second spot went to John Wartique (FML - D2P), who thanks to an excellent start, finished ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), forced to settle for the third step of the podium.
A new French triumph in the Am class too, with Ange Barde taking the lead in the early stages from Jack Brown (Graypaul Notthingham), who headed off from the pole thanks to an excellent 2'02"118 qualifying time. The British driver, however, was to remain in second position until the finish, preceding, in this order, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) and Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who produced a close-fought, thrilling battle over long stretches of the race. Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) claimed an excellent fifth, gaining three positions from the starting grid. Ange Barde, edging away at the top of the standings, also picked up the bonus point for notching up the fastest lap.
Coppa Shell Europe. Franz Engstler took a third consecutive championship win, stretching his lead in the rankings, where he now holds a 29-point advantage over Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), who started from the leading position on the grid. The German driver managed to tenaciously defend his leadership in the first stages of the race, but in the end had to relinquish the position due to the attacks from Engstler who, having reached the lead, gradually broke away to eventually cross the line in first place, setting the fastest lap in the process. Behind him was Sartingen, who successfully fended off a comeback from Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), who was also forced to surrender third position to Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) due to a spin on the final lap.
In the Am class, Alexander Nussbaumer turned the morning's pole position into a triumph thanks to a convincing performance, allowing him to pass the chequered flag ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München). On the third step of the podium was Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), after Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), who even produced the fastest lap, was lumbered with a 25-second sanction at the finish for a collision with Englishman Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), posting fifth. Ahead of him was Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport), who was able to climb six grid positions.
Programme. The second day at Silverstone gets underway tomorrow with the Coppa Shell qualifying at 09.00, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli at 09.45. The races kick off, in the same order, at 14.00 and 15.10 respectively.