The Ferrari Challenge took off on a feminine note with the victory of young Doriane Pin in the Trofeo Pirelli class. The Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver claimed an extraordinary win on the Portimão circuit.

“I’m super happy with today’s victory and super excited ahead of tomorrow. A fantastic result, a great race during which I maintained an excellent pace. We’ve been working hard since the start of the weekend, and I want to thank my whole team for this outstanding work”.