Know the Track: Andrew Morrow explains Donington

It the turn of rookie driver Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) for this week’s Know the Track. Morrow takes us for a circuit guide of the National circuit at Donington Park, which hosted the third round of the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK season. Almost every corner requires confidence, late braking and running in deep before rotating the car. As his first season in the series, Donington provided plenty of lessons for the rookie, especially around the fast corners of Hollywood, Craner Curves and the Roberts chicane. Morrow explains how he is making up the time on track to climb the rankings in the season.

