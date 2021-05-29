Kirchmayr wins the first race at Brno, Van Der Vorm dominates in AM class

Finally, back in front of spectators who - in spite of the limitations imposed by the health emergency - were able to watch the Ferrari Challenge live once again, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) took the win in Race 1 of the Coppa Shell on the splendid Brno circuit in the Czech Republic. In AM class, the victory went to Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo).

It was a thrill-packed start, full of twists until the very end, in the first of the two Coppa Shell races on the hills and wide chicanes of the Moravian circuit. The quickest off the mark at the green light was Ernst Kirchmayr, who managed to grab first position, followed by “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) and pole-sitter James Weiland (Rossocorsa).

A few minutes in, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), leader of the AM category, went off-track triggering a Safety Car entrance. During the delicate period while the Safety Car was on track, "Alex Fox" experienced an issue that forced him to retire, while some unauthorized overtaking earned Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) and Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) penalties, ruling them out of a chance of making the podium.

At the head of the field, meanwhile, Ernst Kirchmayr and James Weiland had managed to break away, with the American putting pressure on the leader right the way through to the chequered flag. Kirchmayr’s excellent defence earned the Austrian driver the precious final victory, launching him into second place in the general standings, just nine points behind the leader Weiland.

Behind, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) took the third step of the podium, after having got the better of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), fourth, thanks to an excellent overtaking move.

In AM class, outright success for Willem Van Der Vorm, who, after having clinched pole position in the morning, led throughout the race, even managing to put some of the rivals in the overall class under pressure during lengthy periods. A close battle behind, with positions changing back and forth, finally rewarded an Italian pairing. Once the penalties had been discounted, Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) was able to take the second step of the podium which, helped by the forced withdrawal of Joakim Olander, saw him take the top of the general standings. In third place was an extraordinary Paolo Scudieri (SA.MO.CAR), who, after fighting throughout the race, earned himself a well-deserved podium finish. Fourth position went to Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport), while in fifth, a positive Miroslav Výboh (Scuderia Praha) who did himself proud at his home circuit.