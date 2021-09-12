Kirchmayr and Christensen win again at Spa. Van Der Vorm Am champion

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) won again in Race-2 of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge at Spa-Francorchamps. The Austrian’s two victories during the Ardennes weekend allowed him to catch James Weiland (Rossocorsa) at the top of the overall standings ahead of the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello in November. Despite retiring after a contact in the early stages of Race-2, Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) was crowned 2021 Am Class champion.
Coppa Shell. The championship contenders started strongly, determined to take the lead. A combative Ernst Kirchmayr passed poleman Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) on lap one before a crash at the back brought out the Safety Car. While the two leading drivers pulled away after the restart, James Weiland and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) fought for third. Scheltema got the better of the American, repeating his Race-1 podium finish. Weiland had to settle for fourth place, with the weekend's dominant force, Kirchmayr, catching him at the top of the standings. An exciting fight between the two is set for the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello from 16 to 21 November.
Coppa Shell Am. However, the overall winner of the Coppa Shell Am was decided with a round to go. Willem Van Der Vorm had to retire today after a collision with Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) and Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen – FF Corse) on the first lap. However, his advantage over second-placed Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) – also forced to retire early – remained unchanged, thus sealing a well-deserved title.
In the first explosive and exciting stages of the race, Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) got the better of the scrap in the heart of the group moving into first, which he didn't relinquish even after the Safety Car. He closed fifth overall with his second personal win of the Belgian weekend. Behind him came an increasingly impressive Peter Stockmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels). After his third place in Race-1, on his racing debut, the Belgian driver climbed a further step up the podium to second despite the five-second penalty for overtaking under the Safety Car. The battle behind the leaders was intense and tight. After the penalties imposed on Laurent De Meeus for the accident in the final stages, on Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) and Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) for passing during the Safety Car period, Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) took third place. Werner Genter (Moll Sportwagen Hannover) secured fourth ahead of Ramelli, Schumacher and De Meeus.