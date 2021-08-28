Grouwels: back on top step of podium

Roger Grouwels was one of the stars of the 2020 season, claiming the Coppa Shell title. In 2021, he made the jump to the Trofeo Pirelli Am. After many placings, the Dutch driver clinched his first season victory at the Nürburgring.
“I wasn’t able to express myself fully in qualifying, but today was really my race. At the start, I gained several positions and found the space to pass Sergio Paulet at the first turn, ending up in second. Halfway through the race, I took the lead and gained a slight advantage over my pursuers. However, with the entry of the Safety Car and the gap closing to zero, it was hard to pick up the pace and maintain it.
I also had to fend off Ange Barde’s comeback in the last laps, and it was challenging. It’s a lovely feeling to climb the top step of the podium after such a long time”.