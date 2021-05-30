Gatting and Kirchmayr quickest in Race 2 qualifying

The second qualifying session on the Brno circuit, ahead of Race 2, reaffirms the sheer quality and cracking form of Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), who managed to earn two notable pole positions in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell respectively. Fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class was Christian Brusnborg (Formula Racing), while Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) ruled Coppa Shell AM class.

Trofeo Pirelli. The showdown for pole position had to wait until the final minutes of the session after several drivers went off track prompting stoppages. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), ignited the competition before going on to take pole position, the second of the weekend, with an extraordinary Michelle Gatting, stopping the clocks on 2:03.344. The Danish champion managed to close in on yesterday’s winner, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), who got bogged down in traffic after two superlative sectors, finishing 662 milliseconds behind. An ever improving Paulsen took third place, while stable-mate, the promising youngster Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) will set off from fourth place on the class grid, fifth overall.

It was another driver from the Formula Racing outfit, Swedish driver Christian Brunsborg, who clinched pole position in the AM category with a fourth-best overall time. Behind him will start the winner of Race 1, Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes), while an excellent Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) posted third.

Coppa Shell. After claiming the victory yesterday thanks to a blistering sprint start, followed by a tenacious defence of the leading position, Ernst Kirchmayr snatched the pole position in Race 2. The nearest rival and current leader of the general standings, American James Weiland (Rossocorsa), notched up a lap time just 442 milliseconds shy of the Austrian’s top marker. Behind them, just tenths-of-a-second apart, will start Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) and “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) in that order.

In the AM class, Monegasque driver Willem Van Der Vorm confirmed his fine rapport with the track and, after seizing the pole and the victory on Saturday, re-established himself as the fastest in the second qualifying session, landing on 2:05.966, the third best overall. Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) likewise replicated the second-best class time, who, after yesterday's unfortunate performance, will go on the hunt for valuable points in the rankings. Third top class performance came courtesy of Paolo Scudieri (SA.MO.CAR.), looking increasingly at ease in the car, finishing just 230 milliseconds off fellow Italian driver, Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing).

Schedule. Race 2 of the Coppa Shell is scheduled for 14.30, while the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli gets underway at 15.45.