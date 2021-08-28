First season strike for Nussbaumer

An outstanding performance from Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) who sealed his first win of the season with third overall place in Race 1 at the Nürburgring. Disappointed with his performance in qualifying, the Austrian driver, after reconfiguring his set-up, managed to settle the score to claim the triumph.
“Yesterday during free practice I felt good, while today I was disappointed with qualifying: I couldn’t control the car. Fortunately, after adjusting the set-up, I regained the feeling with my Ferrari and everything went much better. My race today was brilliant. At the start the driver in front of me was on slicks, while I opted for wets, that proved to be the winning choice.”