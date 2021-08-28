  • Store

First season strike for Nussbaumer

Nürburgring 28 agosto 2021

An outstanding performance from Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) who sealed his first win of the season with third overall place in Race 1 at the Nürburgring. Disappointed with his performance in qualifying, the Austrian driver, after reconfiguring his set-up, managed to settle the score to claim the triumph.

Yesterday during free practice I felt good, while today I was disappointed with qualifying: I couldn’t control the car. Fortunately, after adjusting the set-up, I regained the feeling with my Ferrari and everything went much better. My race today was brilliant. At the start the driver in front of me was on slicks, while I opted for wets, that proved to be the winning choice.