Driver comments from The Race-2 Podium

Stuart Marston, second place Coppa Shell: “Unbelievable. I’m getting closer. I knew it was going to be tough from the start. Paul Rogers and Paul Simmerson were in front and I managed to get passed them on the first lap, then I just tired to stick with Jason Ambrose and stay with him to see if I can match his pace, as he has been a lot quicker than me over the last few races. I managed to stay with him but the tyres started to go at the end, which is a bit scary. Time is running out and you’ve got those two behind me but I held on to it and picked up my first second place finish. One more step to go”.

Paul Simmerson, third place Coppa Shell: “I got on better in the second race than the first; it was very tight, with some very close racing. I got a reasonable start, I thought I was OK and I was battling Rogers and then Marston got passed us both. At every corner, Rogers was after me and I thought if he holds back and follows me, we can catch Marston, but I was battling so hard with Rogers and I couldn’t catch him. Later in the race, Marston’s tyres were passed their best and I started to catch him towards the end. If I had of tried it, I could have gone for him in turn 1, turn 3, turn 5 but if I did, it would have been a bit of lunge, I was a bit too far back to catch him”.

