Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

The first
round at Donington Park was thrilling with many episodes that sparked the
battle for the top positions. This was confirmed by the drivers themselves who
finished on the podium.
Lucky Khera, winner Trofeo Pirelli
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo
Pirelli: “It feels
good to be back on the podium. As I came down the main straight, I saw my
moment and just went for it, and I got into first place. Once I got by, I was a
hard fight at the front and then the safety car bunched them all up behind me.
A couple of laps later, Lucky Khera got me but I kept Sikkens behind. He was all
over me until his spin on the last corner, but it was a good race. He put a lot
of pressure on me throughout, but it was a really good race”.
Graham De-Zille, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Very pleased with a podium finish. We had a podium finish in the first round, a long time ago at Oulton Park, but I’ve kept trying. We had a good first practice, then second practice and qualifying weren’t as good, but then Matt, my driver coach, did some magic with the car and it just came back to me. A lot of this is down to Matt and I had a great race. It was tricky as I knew that Paul Hogarth was in front of me but he had a penalty, so there is a point where you are not going to risk anything to get ahead. I was very happy with the finish”.
Coppa Shell
Jason Ambrose, winner in the Coppa Shell
Paul Rogers, second place Coppa Shell: “Sono molto felice
del secondo posto. La settimana scorsa non mi sono sentito bene e quindi non
ero in forma per la gara. Non sono riuscito ad allenarmi come faccio di solito,
non mi sentivo preparato e nei giri di riscaldamento ero stanco. Quando ho
iniziato la gara, non ero sicuro di riuscire a portarla a termine, ma poi ho stretto
i denti, ho superato un paio di auto e mi sono piazzato al secondo posto. Ero
appena dietro al primo, ma non sono riuscito a prendere Jason Ambrose, che ha
fatto un ottimo lavoro. E’ stata una bella gara”.
Stuart Marston, third place Coppa Shell: “Incredibile.
Non avrei mai pensato di salire sul podio nel mio anno da esordiente. È
semplicemente fantastico ed è una sensazione fantastica. È stata una corsa impegnativa:
restare concentrati per 30 minuti, mantenere la calma e sapere quale posizione
occupi non è facile. Arrivare terzi o quarti fa una grande differenza, quindi
sono molto, molto felice".