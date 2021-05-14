Ferrari Challenge UK, act three. Thirteen Ferraris start at Brands Hatch

The third season of the UK Ferrari Challenge kicks off at Brands Hatch, the scene of the opening races in the previous two years. The iconic Kent track will welcome thirteen 488 Challenge Evos, new to the British one-make series.

Trofeo Pirelli. Excitement is the key ingredient of this series, and it certainly won’t be in short supply with appearances from the 2020 reigning champion, Trofeo Pirelli dominator Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham). He will be challenged for the stage and final victories by drivers such as Han Sikkens (H. R. Owen London), winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am in the Finali Mondiali at Misano, or seasoned Ferrari Challenge UK driver John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen London), both of whom can draw on their 2020 experience behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo in the European series. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) and rookie Andie Stokoe (Dick Lovett Swindon) are also ready to play their part as outsiders.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell will see a four-way battle between rookie Jonathan Satchell (H. R. Owen London), the experienced Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) and Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena), and the fast-paced Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham).

Evo. After the first two seasons with the 488 Challenge, the British series will also adopt the “Evo” version of the Prancing Horse car from this year. Powered by a 3.9-litre V8 turbo engine capable of producing 670 hp, the new car improves on all its predecessor’s parameters, using specially developed Pirelli tyres to enhance consistency peak performance.

Double Challenge. Like last season, the drivers will race on both configurations of the Brands Hatch track. On Saturday, the cars will compete on the 1,944-metre”Indy”, while on Sunday, it will be the turn of the 3,908-metre “Grand Prix” configuration, which hosted the 1964 and 1986 British Formula 1 Grands Prix.

Programme. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 am local time, while Race-1 will start at 3 pm and last for thirty minutes. On Sunday, the fight for pole will start at 12:50 pm, while Race-2 itself sets off at 3 pm.