Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2021 World's first one-make competition with certified sustainability

The Ferrari Challenge Europe, the Prancing Horse's one-make championship, has embellished its almost thirty-year history with an important award, ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management.

Thus, the Ferrari Challenge becomes the first European one-make championship for combustion-powered cars to receive ISO 20121 certification, issued by TÜV NORD Italia.

The standard applies to the planning and realisation of the 2021 Championship.

It is a testament to Ferrari and Attività Sportive GT's commitment to implementing a responsible management system integrating it with the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.

The sustainable management of the Championship includes, by way of example but not exhaustively, the assessment of the following aspects: separate waste collection and recycling of materials (Circular Economy), energy efficiency, mobility and logistics, accessibility to people with disabilities, diversity and inclusion, fight against food waste, local development and economic impact.

More information is available at: ChallengeISO20121.ferrari.com