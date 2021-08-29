Schirò and Sartingen on pole in rain for Race-2

The rain that greeted the drivers at the Nürburgring circuit for Quali 2 of round five of the Ferrari Challenge did not dampen the excitement and spectacle. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) came out on top in the wet with Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) the quickest in the Am. A determined Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) and, in the Am, Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) were fastest in the Coppa Shell qualifying session, also held in the rain.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli drivers put on an exciting show in Quali 2, held in driving rain on a treacherous track. In the first phase, Niccolò Schirò successfully contained the attacks of a rampant Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), second yesterday in Race-1. In the second part of the thirty minutes, championship leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) tried to snatch the best time from Schirò but finished 284 thousandths behind the Italian. Neubauer took third place on the grid, ahead of two Formula Racing drivers, Luka Nurmi and Frederik Paulsen, and John Wartique (FML – D2P). The trio were separated by just a few hundredths of a second, which heralds a spectacular race this afternoon.



Hugo Delacour claimed pole again in Race-2 in the Am class. He clocked the best time (eighth overall), just 17 thousandths ahead of Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team). Yesterday's winner Roger Grouwels (Kroymans – Race Art) will start from third in class, ahead of Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB Fast) and Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing). Championship leader Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) did not participate after damaging his car during Race-1 yesterday.



