Mattsson, back to winning ways

Yesterday, in Race-1 at the Nürburgring, Alexander Nussbaumer denied Ingvar Mattsson the joy of returning to the top step of the podium. Today, in the second outing, Ingvar Mattsson made up for it by claiming the overall victory, keeping his class rivals at arm’s length. The Scuderia Autoropa driver showed that he has settled in very quickly after returning to the Ferrari Challenge in Valencia. His CV includes another six victories in the Prancing Horse one-make series.

“I have to admit that the rain helped me: I only managed to pass James Weiland and take the lead because my rival skidded. Without that mistake, I don’t think any other driver would have done it”.