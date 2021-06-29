Fast Lane: Guy Fawe

This is your fourth season in Ferrari Challenge. What are your best memories?

“I certainly have vivid memories of my first race at Monza. Last year’s Spa round also holds a special place for me”.

What do you think has changed in the Ferrari Challenge over the years?

“Many things, but above all the level of the drivers has risen so much and is really professional”.

What is your favourite circuit?

“I love Spa, without a doubt. I also really like Monza, but the Belgian track is magical”.

Do you follow any particular pre-race diets to try to prepare as well as possible?

“I don’t change my eating habits. I don’t follow a special diet. I just make sure I don’t overeat, so I am not too heavy.”







