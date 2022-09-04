Driver comments from the Race-2 podium

At Brands Hatch circuit again a great challenge where the
drivers animated the race with overtakings and duels. The protagonists
themselves, whom we met as they stepped off the podium, confirm this.
Trofeo Pirelli
Lucky Khera, winner in Trofeo Pirelli
“Mid-race, I’d settled for P2 but Gordon was on my radio and told me “You have the pace, keep pushing, keep your head”. So I did that and sure enough Morrow gave me the opportunity and I took it. Its been a while since I’ve had a double win, but you know what? It felt like my mum and dad were with me this weekend, I could really feel it”.
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli
“It was a good race, started off well and stayed with Khera and Sikkens for the first couple of laps before I made the move on Sikkens in the first corner. After that, I stretched a small lead but then Safety Car closed that in. I got a good restart but Khera, with more experience, stayed with me. I made a small mistake, he went through and managed to get the win. A mistake I won’t make again… I can’t wait for Silverstone!”
Coppa Shell
Carl Cavers, winner in the Coppa Shell
“Great day! Converting pole into a win, getting fastest lap, the day could not have gone any better, it’s just been the perfect day in every way. I’m still getting used to the car, as it is my first weekend driving the car. There is still a bit to find in it, which I’m sure I’ll get over the winter and then back next year trying to get some more wins. It has been brilliant, I’ve loved every minute of it”.
Jason Ambrose, second place Coppa Shell
“Hard race, really hard race, Rogers was unbelievable this weekend. It’s the first time I’ve driven this track and I drove really well but Rogers was with me the whole time. Yesterday he was amazing, he deserved that win and I was pleased to keep him at bay today. I was never going to catch Cavers, he’s way more experience and been around the track way more times than me, so I didn’t even want to try to catch him. It was an awesome – if relentless – race. I love the GP circuit – it suits me better than the shorter Indy layout – I think it’s the best track I’ve ever raced at”.
Paul Rogers, third place Coppa Shell
“Bit disappointed I was 3rd rather than 2nd or 1st, but I was a bit nervous on track today. We had a brake failure in qualifying and didn’t realise until I was back in the pits, then a brake warning light on for the duration of the race, so I was a little bit cautious. Ambrose stayed ahead of me, I couldn’t get passed him and I had John Seale up my rear, I fought all the way round, it was really hard work. But still a very enjoyable race, great track and the two guys ahead of me deserve it. I’ve never had a podium at Silverstone… watch this space”.