Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

John Wartique and Sergio Paulet came out the two winners of Race 1 in the Trofeo Pirelli and Am class of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Spa. It was an intense, hard-fought race, as the drivers who accompanied the two winners on the podium will attest to.

Niccolò Schirò, second in the Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a hell of a race: I immediately lost a position at the start and I honestly didn't see it coming. At the start I was keeping pace with Michelle Gatting and leader Wartique but later, mid-race, it seemed that my rivals had that extra edge. In the end I managed to catch up with them. I felt fast, but overtaking was very difficult. In fact, it was difficult to get past Michelle. It was a great battle, clean and fair. I'm happy with the runner-up spot and am looking forward to Race 2.”

Michelle Gatting, third place in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I got off to a good start and then managed to overtake Niccolò Schirò at turn one. I was going well and could have aimed for first place but I had a technical issue with the pump and so I wasn’t able to hold onto second place. Unfortunately, there was nothing I could do about it. Anyhow, I am happy and confident ahead of the next race.”

Hugo Delacour, second place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I started the day from pole position in my class. The start went well too, but Paulet had good pace and overtook me. I tried to catch up but there was no battle. Anyway, I'm satisfied with the result and I hope to win tomorrow.”

Ange Barde, third place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “The race was fantastic. I started from the rear of the field because I didn't have a good qualifying session and so I tried to make up for it on every lap. It’s a pity that my fellow countryman Hugo Delacour didn't win. I’m hoping for better results tomorrow.”