Coppa Shell Race 1. Podium comments

Breathtaking challenges for the first round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK on the Oulton Park circuit. This was confirmed by the protagonists of a truly heated battle that saw Paul Rogers take the top step on the podium.

Paul Rogers, Coppa Shell winner: “It was a good, hard race. Oulton Park is one of those up and down tracks where you can’t make a mistake; if you make a mistake here, you are finished. So you have got to really focus, especially when you have a lot cars around you. It was a bit of messy start, I went from second to fourth, so I had to bide my time. I was quite fortuitous when Seale and Simmerson came together; I managed to squeeze passed them and get into first place. After that, I kept my head down and kept going. It started to rain at the end of the race so I was a bit worried, but I managed to get over the line. I really enjoyed, I feel great, it was fantastic!”.

Jason Ambrose, runner-up Coppa Shell: "I'm really pleased, I never thought I would get on the podium in my first race. Jonathan Satchell was right on my heels until the end and I was looking over my shoulder the whole time, which meant I couldn't really relax. But in the end I am very happy".

Jonathan Satchell, third place Coppa Shell: "It was an exciting, difficult and tough race. Jason and I had a really heated battle, we fought to the very end. In the end he came out on top and I have to congratulate him: he got second place but I'm really happy to be on the podium”.