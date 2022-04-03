Comments from Coppa Shell Am Race-2 podium

We heard from Mark Bailey and Martinus Richter, who climbed the podium in Race-2 alongside winner Alexander Nussbaumer.
Mark Bailey, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “What a wonderful day. I’m almost shocked. My friend and coach Francesco Castellacci and the whole team are also amazed that I managed to take the podium in my first real race. It’s wonderful, and in the next race at the Paul Ricard, I will be number one”.
Martinus Richter, third place Coppa Shell Am: “It’s my first podium, and I’m delighted. It was a very tough test. At the start, I didn’t have enough speed, but I managed to improve in the final stages. I really enjoyed the track: challenging but satisfying”.