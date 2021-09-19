Comments after qualifying for Race 2 at Silverstone

The Ferrari Challenge UK drivers were faced with wet conditions in the second qualifying session at Silverstone, where drivers were dealing with an ever-drying track. We met up with the protagonists from the qualifying.

James Swift, Pole Position, Trofeo Pirelli: “We don’t have much experience in the wet: at Snetterton I was pushed hard by [Paul] Hogarth for pole - so I wasn’t confident, but the track was getting better every lap, and the others were pushing hard. At one point I thought I couldn’t match their times! At the end I did 2 consecutive laps where I pushed hard. They were great laps, and I’m pleased to be on pole”.

Graham de Zille, Pole Position, Coppa Shell: “The conditions were interesting; it was wet but it wasn’t raining, so there was an ever-evolving track. Initially we had to take wet lines, but towards the end I was able to use more of the track and take a drier line - that was where I found the most time. If the session was a little longer, and I had more life in my tyres, I think I could’ve gone about half a second faster. I am pleased to be back on pole after yesterday, which was the first time I haven’t been on class pole this year. I lent the pole to Laurent [de Meeus] and today I have it back!”