Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Am Race 2 podium

A gripping race, interrupted on two occasions by Safety Car entries. Andreas König (Scuderia GT) and Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) expressed their satisfaction at finishing on the podium behind Peter Christensen (Formula Racing).

Andreas König - second place in Coppa Shell Am: “It was a strange race, with two safety car entries! I pushed until the end to try to get the best possible result and I am really pleased. The circuit is fast and at the same time characterised by technical corners - just the way I like it.”

Joakim Olander - third place in Coppa Shell Am: “It was a very good race, even though it was very different from yesterday’s one. It was stopped twice and after the second Safety Car I preferred to hold on to my position without taking risks and I am satisfied with the result.”