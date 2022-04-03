Barde, perfect start with two wins

Ange Barde described Portimão as a “difficult” circuit. However, the Frenchman recorded an extraordinary double win in round one of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, sending out a strong message that the SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST driver is at the top of his game.

“Two races and two wins, I’m overjoyed; it’s incredible. I really hope to maintain this kind of performance until the end of the season! For now, we are focusing on the next race, which will be very significant for me as it will be run at the Paul Ricard, in France, my home circuit. I already feel the pressure because I would like to repeat what I did here at Portimão. But we will deal with that. For now, I’m enjoying this extraordinary double victory!”.