Another pole for Pin in Trofeo Pirelli, Sartingen first in Coppa Shell

Portimão is hosting the second day of racing in round one of the thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli. After yesterday's victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, with pole position and the fastest lap in the race, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) again set the best time in qualifying. In the Am, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) took pole.

In the Coppa Shell, after a very close contest, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) secured Race-2 pole, while Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing) was quickest in the Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Doriane Pin repeated her Race-1 pole. The Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver, was very aggressive from the start, gradually improving her performance. An excellent 1:43.263 earned her first place on the grid for the afternoon race. The 2021 World Champion Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) was again second, 785 thousandths behind. This weekend's difficulties for Belgian driver John Wartique (FML - D2P) continued. He finished in third after veering off track.

The Am class saw a thrilling contest for all 30 minutes of the time trials. Race-1 winner Ange Barde (SF Côtè d'Azur – IB FAST), yesterday's poleman Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), clearly on the rise, and Christian Brunsborg, were all bunched within nine-tenths of a second. Brunsborg prevailed and will start from the first position in his class, ahead of Barde, Pulcini and David Gostner, in that order.

Coppa Shell. After 30 minutes of thrilling competition, only twelve-thousandths separated Axel Sartingen, the fastest in Coppa Shell Race-2 qualifying, from yesterday's poleman Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg). Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), winner of Race-1, will start from third on the grid. Behind him are James Weiland (Rossocorsa), who fought back brilliantly yesterday in the first round of the Portuguese weekend, Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), the last three separated by just 31 thousandths.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Martinus Richter set the best class time of 1:46.471, eighth overall, 35 thousandths of a second ahead of Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing). Mark Bailey (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) will set off from third.

Programme. Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 in the Portimão round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe will kick off at 1:20pm and the Coppa Shell at 3:50pm, with both races lasting 30 minutes.