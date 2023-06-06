On Saturday 14 June, on an exceptional basis, the Enzo Ferrari Museum will remain open until midnight, with the last admission at 11.15pm.

From 7 p.m., entrance tickets will be available at the special price of €18 (€12 for accompanied children up to 19 years of age – free entrance for children up to 5 years of age) and will include guided tours in Italian and English (at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.), as well as in sign language (at 9:30 p.m.). Subject to availability, guided tours can be booked by emailing museo@ferrari.com.

The simulator area, the Ferrari Store and the cafeteria of the Enzo Ferrari Museum will also be open to the public during the evening.

From 11:45 p.m., the Museum forecourt will be the perfect location to witness the Sonics’ spectacular “Osa show: tra sogno e realtà”, organised by the municipal administration.

Also confirmed, especially for the occasion, is the opening of Viale Enzo Ferrari to the public, who will have the opportunity of walking along the road that crosses through the company's factories.

Entrance and exit from Via Grizzaga and Via Abetone Inferiore, in both directions. Open from 6:30 p.m., last entry at 1:30 a.m.

A Ferrari 499 P and a vehicle representing the “Supercars” exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena will also be on show in In Piazza Libertà, from 7:00 p.m.