Logo

THE FERRARI MUSEUMS MEET WITH SCHOOLS

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES

The Ferrari Museums offer schools of all levels and types a rich educational programme that introduces children and teens to the Ferrari Legend, its beginnings and long history.

An Italian company that has become a symbol of excellence across the entire world, its production processes, team of Italian and foreign professionals, style and engines, and the world of Formula 1 are just some of the subjects tackled in guided workshop activities in both museums. The educational routes are adapted to suit different ages and school programmes, and span science, technology, art, history, sport and economics.
DOWNLOAD THE BROCHURE

The Maranello Museum offers 75-minute workshops and focus mainly on technical/scientific and marketing and team-building-related subjects.
The workshops are held in a special classroom that seats 25/28 students and incorporate interactive techniques. Mechanical and audio-visual components are part of the package.
On request, the workshops can be combined with guided visits to the Museum at a discounted price.
For further information, please contact: museo@ferrari.com .

  • Education
  • RED & YELLOW CAMPUS
  • Tickets