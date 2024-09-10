Sign of its Times

The year is 1964 and the world is swinging. Having absorbed the blues and become astonishing live performers, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are now ready to re-export the music to the country in which it originated, rewiring the world of entertainment in the process.

At the cinema, James Bond’s third outing, ‘Goldfinger’, seeded the idea of the blockbuster movie, and introduced a potent new form of celebrity. In Japan the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed ‘bullet’ train had begun operating in October of 1964. In terms of sleek modernism, it didn’t get much better than that.