Ferrari’s Unsung Racing Hero

How do you replace the 250 GTO, arguably the greatest Ferrari of all, and certainly the most valuable? That was the unenviable job of the 250 LM, unveiled almost exactly 60 years ago at the Paris Motor Show.

The 250 LM would never match the GT racing glory of the 250 GTO. Yet it was far from an under achiever. It would earn much motor sport success, including an outright win at Le Mans; its design inspired a host of new Ferraris (including the 296 GTB); and it is now one of the most sought-after and valuable of all classic Ferraris.