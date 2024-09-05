Hyper Hybrids

Ferrari was one of the first car makers to realise there is another advantage in using both a petrol engine and an electric motor. Having two engines rather than one can also deliver greater power, better performance and superior driveability.

On Ferrari’s first hybrid, the iconic LaFerrari of 2013, the 163cv electric motor supplemented the roaring 800cv V12, delivering a total output of an astonishing 960cv. It was the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari at the time (top speed 350 km/h, 0-200 km/h acceleration in 6.9 sec).